Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Masonic Village
801 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Masonic Village
801 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Diem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie G. Diem


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie G. Diem Obituary
Marie G. Diem, 79 of Lafayette Hill (formerly West Philadelphia, Folcroft and Swarthmore) passed away August 21, 2019 at Masonic Village at Lafayette Hill. She was born July 29, 1940 in Philadelphia to the late Robert & Catherine (Martin) Diem, stepdaughter to the late John D. Gallagher and sister to the late Christopher Diem. Marie was a 1958 graduate of West Catholic High for Girls, volunteered at Notre Dame De Lourdes Church in Swarthmore and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park. Marie is a retiree of the Bell Telephone Company, where she worked for many years. After that, she was a Crossing Guard for the children in Ridley Township. Marie is survived by her loving cousins, family and friends. Family and friends are invited to her viewing Monday Aug. 26th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the auditorium of Masonic Village, 801 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: Shriners Hospital, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140; Attention: Development Dept. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now