Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Benjamin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Haebel "Betty" Benjamin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Haebel "Betty" Benjamin Obituary
Marie Haebel Benjamin, “Betty” age 94, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Betty was a graduate of Ridley Park High School, Class of 1942. Betty was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening and her beloved cats. Most of all, she was devoted to her family and home. Mrs. Benjamin was a longtime member of Lima United Methodist Church. Wife of 40 years to the late Robert J. Benjamin; daughter of the late William and Blanche (Logan) Haebel; mother of the late Anne Luongo and Baby Jane Benjamin; sister of the late James C. Haebel and Robert E. Haebel. Survivors: Daughters: Angela (John Hodges) Benjamin, Ellen (Leonard) Patt, Jacqueline Benjamin, and Marilyn (Alan) Miller; 13 Grandchildren; 10 Great-Grandchildren and 3 more on the way. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation: Wednesday, March 6th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Middletown (Rte. # 352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Wednesday, March 6th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Middletown Free Library at https://www.middletownfreelibrary.org/ and/or Chester County Library at https://chescolibraries.org/ Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now