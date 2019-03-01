|
|
Marie Haebel Benjamin, “Betty” age 94, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Betty was a graduate of Ridley Park High School, Class of 1942. Betty was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening and her beloved cats. Most of all, she was devoted to her family and home. Mrs. Benjamin was a longtime member of Lima United Methodist Church. Wife of 40 years to the late Robert J. Benjamin; daughter of the late William and Blanche (Logan) Haebel; mother of the late Anne Luongo and Baby Jane Benjamin; sister of the late James C. Haebel and Robert E. Haebel. Survivors: Daughters: Angela (John Hodges) Benjamin, Ellen (Leonard) Patt, Jacqueline Benjamin, and Marilyn (Alan) Miller; 13 Grandchildren; 10 Great-Grandchildren and 3 more on the way. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation: Wednesday, March 6th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Middletown (Rte. # 352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Wednesday, March 6th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Middletown Free Library at https://www.middletownfreelibrary.org/ and/or Chester County Library at https://chescolibraries.org/ Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2019