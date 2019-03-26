|
Marie J. “Honey” Wissing, 100, of Ridley Park, PA passed away on March 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (nee Cahill) McColl. Marie was also predeceased by her beloved husband Albert F. “Wimpy” Wissing; son James and brother Thomas. Marie was a lifetime member of Ridley Park Presbyterian Church, she volunteered at Taylor Hospital for 50 years and was a member of Young at Heart in Ridley Park. She made many special friends in her Ridley Park neighborhood and will missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her niece Bonnie Berrios; nephews Bruce and Scott McColl; her dear friends John and Jaye Beamon and many more friends and neighbors from Ridley Park. Relatives and friends are invited to Marie’s Memorial Service 11:00 AM on Saturday March 30, 2019 at Ridley Park Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Swarthmore Ave. Ridley Park, PA 19078. Int: Private In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Marie’s name to Ridley Park Presbyterian Church at above address. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019