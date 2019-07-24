|
1947 – 2019 Marie Jane Bernath, 72 of Glenolden passed away July 20, 2019 in Ridley Park. She was born June 13, 1947 in Chester to the late Ken and Mary Jane (Shinn) Corner. Survivors include her husband, Frank Bernath; Sons, Michael and Frank; 6 grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen, Susan, Linda, Gale and Laura; brother, Rick; also loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday July 26th from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. A Prayer Service will be held at 12:00 PM. Private interment will follow. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019