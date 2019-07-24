Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Interment
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Bernath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Jane Bernath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Jane Bernath Obituary
1947 – 2019 Marie Jane Bernath, 72 of Glenolden passed away July 20, 2019 in Ridley Park. She was born June 13, 1947 in Chester to the late Ken and Mary Jane (Shinn) Corner. Survivors include her husband, Frank Bernath; Sons, Michael and Frank; 6 grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen, Susan, Linda, Gale and Laura; brother, Rick; also loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday July 26th from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. A Prayer Service will be held at 12:00 PM. Private interment will follow. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now