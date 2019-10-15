|
|
Marie L. Conlan (nee Foley) of Aston, formally of Sharon Hill, passed away unexpectedly October 13, 2019 with her family by her side. Born on January 14, 1940 in Philadelphia, she was a loving wife and devoted mother of nine children. She enjoyed shopping in Lancaster with her many girlfriends and family. She had a unique knack for decorating, painting, ceramics, and stenciling. After retiring from A & P / Super Fresh, she enjoyed travelling, most especially to Disney World, and spending winters in Florida. Predeceased by her parents, Edward and Laura Foley; children, Robert, Marie, and Paul, and siblings, Tom and Kathy. Survived by her husband of 49 years, Dennis C. Conlan, and children, Chris (Caroline), Donna Nather-Cherwinski, Robert (Cathy), Ralph Nather (Diane), Nancy Clancy (Kevin), and Dennis (Karen). Also survived by 17 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, and siblings, Robert Foley (deceased Ann), Emma Cassidy (Danny), and her beloved dog, Mickey. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11:00, St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Avenue, Springfield, PA. Final resting place at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Broomall, PA. Donations in Marie’s name can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation Eastern PA, 919 Walnut Street, #7A, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Arrangements Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden, PA Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 16, 2019