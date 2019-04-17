|
Marie (Mary Cost) Longaker, 90, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother Extraordinaire, Marie Longaker died peacefully at her home on February 11, 2019. She was a vibrant, fun loving, sweet, caring wife, mom, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and sister. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Joseph Cost and Marie (Mary) Cost and the wife of the late James K. Longaker for 58 years. Marie was a resident of Morton, PA for 63 years and most recently Springfield, PA for 2 years. Marie was an active member of her beloved Holy Spirit Lutheran Church since 1954 where she was involved in numerous church activities and she was a member of the local “Y”. Survivors: Daughters Barbara (Jack) Schink, Ruth Samuelson, Joan (Bill) Muldowney and son James (Marie) Longaker; three brothers Ray Cost, Bob (Robert) Cost, and John Cost. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Services: While we will all miss this amazing lady, we are comforted by knowing her faith has prepared her for the “big sleep” as she called it. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 AM on April 27, 2019 at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 2545 Franklin Ave., Secane, PA., with a luncheon immediately following. Visitation: Family and friends are invited to Visit with the family starting at 9 AM at the church. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service 610-583-4400 Online condolences: www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2019