Marie M. Jablonski of Dover passed away, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Churchman’s Village Nursing Home in Newark. She was 75. Ms. Jablonski was born April 4, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to late William J. O’Neill and Margaret A. Curran O’Neill, and lived most of her life in Brookhaven before moving to Dover in 2002. Funeral Services will be held 3PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be Private. Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019
