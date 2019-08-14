|
|
Marie DelVescovo Orobono, age 96, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Brandywine Nursing Home in Voorhees Twp., NJ. Marie was born November 8, 1922 in Chester, PA, and was a resident of Brookhaven, PA, for 50 years and then Marlton and Voorhees, NJ. Marie attended St. Anthony’s Grammar School and Chester High School. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony’s Parish in Chester, PA, and Our Lady of Charity Parish, Brookhaven, PA. Marie enjoy cooking and was an avid reader. Most importantly, Marie was devoted to her family, and cherished the times they were together. Preceded in death by her husband John A. Orobono, daughter Nancy Orobono Palmo, brother, Joseph DelVescovo, sister, Theresa DelVescovo and her parents the late Costantino and Adelina (Verticelli) DelVescovo. Survivors: Son: John M. Orobono and his wife Karen (Green) Orobono, Daughter: Patricia (Orobono) Bostwick and her husband James, Grandchildren: Allison and Jeff Hahn of Marlton, NJ, John and Jenny Orobono of Trevose, PA, Paul Krape of Charlotte, NC, David and Christine of Trevose, PA, Phillip and Amy Krape of Austin, TX, Great-Grandchildren: Ava, Addison, Anthony, Emma, Nicole and Olivia, Brothers: William and Ann DelVescovo of West Chester, PA, Albert and Anna Mary DelVescovo of West Chester, PA. Also survived by nieces and nephews A special thank you to her caretakers, Maria Poulos, Chita Dario,Nittie DeAsis, Tessie Enriquez, Digna Rosando and the entire staff at Brandywine Senior Living in Voorhees, NJ. Visitation: Tuesday, August 20th from 10:30-11:15AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA 19015. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, August 20th at 11:30AM at the Church of Our Lady of Charity. Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association at Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019