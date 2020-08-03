Marie Philomena Mascherino, 78, of West Chester passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Chester County Hospital. She was the widow of James D. Mascherino, Sr., with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Media, she was the daughter of the late Berardino D’Orsaneo and Philomena Zaffiri D’Orsaneo, as well as the beloved stepdaughter of Maria DiTeodoro. Marie graduated from West Chester Joint Junior-Senior High School in 1959. She then graduated from Goldey Beacom Junior College in 1961. She worked for Wynn Turbine as a secretary and Chester County Hospital and Chester County Orthopedics as a medical transcriptionist. After several years caring for her grandchildren, she filled her time as a Check-Out Coach/Cashier at Giant in Westtown. She was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of Saints Simon and Jude Church, West Chester. She enjoyed doing cryptograms, playing solitaire on her iPad, antiquing, and cooking for her family, but more than anything, what brought her the most joy was spending every moment she could with her family. Marie is survived by her 5 children, Bernadine, James D., Jr., Melinda (Dave) St. George, Steven (Teresa) and Nick (Kathy Sauer); nine grandchildren, Amanda (Kyle) Douet, Lauren (Paul) Warhola, Steven, Anna, Tyler, Mia, Mark (Katie), Colleen (Nick) and Karl; and by four great grandchildren, Paulie, James, Stella and Evangeline. She is also survived by her siblings Anthony (Catherine) D’Orsaneo and Joanne Hankin and her siblings-in-law, Joseph (Joan), Mary Jean (Thomas) Manion, Genevieve “Kiki” Burghardt, Louis (Sharon), Fred (Gail), Dominick, Jr., and Andrew (Kathie). The funeral service/memorial service/graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Marie’s name to either Chester County Hospital, 701 East Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19380 or to Saints Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382. To leave online condolences please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com