Marie Procaccio, age 83 of Glen Mills, PA, passed away on June 4, 2020 at Rose Court at Maris Grove. Marie was born to Salvatore & Pasqualina Savarese DeFranco in Manhattan, NY. She has resided the past 3 years at Maris Grove previously residing in Aston & Drexel Hill, PA. A homemaker caring for her home & family, in her earlier years, Marie was a Secretary for Colgate, the FBI, and later retired from the Delaware County Intermediate Unit. Devoted to her faith, she was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Marie enjoyed spending time with her family as well as vacations & cruises with her husband. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Angelina Iovieno, a brother, Nicholas DeFranco, & her daughter-in-law, Reneé DeBlois Procaccio. Marie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Adam T. Procaccio, children, Adam Procaccio Jr., Gina (Steve) Santaniello, Paul (Araselis) Procaccio & Tina (Michael) Kelleher, 5 grandchildren, Vincent (Ice), Frances (Josh), Andrea (Gino), Henry & Faye & 2 great-grandchildren, Madeline & Koa. A visitation will be held on Friday, 9:30-10:15 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the church requires visitors to wear a mask. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 9, 2020.