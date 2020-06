Marie Procaccio, age 83 of Glen Mills, PA, passed away on June 4, 2020 at Rose Court at Maris Grove. Marie was born to Salvatore & Pasqualina Savarese DeFranco in Manhattan, NY. She has resided the past 3 years at Maris Grove previously residing in Aston & Drexel Hill, PA. A homemaker caring for her home & family, in her earlier years, Marie was a Secretary for Colgate, the FBI, and later retired from the Delaware County Intermediate Unit. Devoted to her faith, she was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Marie enjoyed spending time with her family as well as vacations & cruises with her husband. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Angelina Iovieno, a brother, Nicholas DeFranco, & her daughter-in-law, Reneé DeBlois Procaccio. Marie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Adam T. Procaccio, children, Adam Procaccio Jr., Gina (Steve) Santaniello, Paul (Araselis) Procaccio & Tina (Michael) Kelleher, 5 grandchildren, Vincent (Ice), Frances (Josh), Andrea (Gino), Henry & Faye & 2 great-grandchildren, Madeline & Koa. A visitation will be held on Friday, 9:30-10:15 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the church requires visitors to wear a mask. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital ( www.stjude.org ). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com