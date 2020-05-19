Marie T. Holland
Marie T. Holland, of Ridley Park, PA passed away on May 18, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John & Amelia (Imperato) Long. Marie is survived by her beloved husband Patrick; siblings Joanne, Jean, Dolores and Joseph; sister-in-law Joan and Debbie; and nieces and nephews. She enjoyed working as a bus aide for Ridley. Due to social gathering restrictions, Marie’s services will be private at this time.


Published in The Daily Times from May 19 to May 21, 2020.
