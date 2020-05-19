Marie T. Holland, of Ridley Park, PA passed away on May 18, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John & Amelia (Imperato) Long. Marie is survived by her beloved husband Patrick; siblings Joanne, Jean, Dolores and Joseph; sister-in-law Joan and Debbie; and nieces and nephews. She enjoyed working as a bus aide for Ridley. Due to social gathering restrictions, Marie’s services will be private at this time.
Published in The Daily Times from May 19 to May 21, 2020.