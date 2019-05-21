|
April 9, 1945 – May 19, 2019 Marie T. O’Chuida (nee Nelson), known to many as “Mrs. O”. Marie was born and raised in South Philadelphia and was a graduate of St. Maria Goretti Class of 1963. She worked at and owned Vienna Pastry Shoppe for over 20 years. Marie was an avid Bingo player at Saint George’s in Glenolden and loved the Flyers and the Phillies. She was always ready with one of her jokes or had a story to tell. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Marie was predeceased by her husband, Thomas O’Chuida; mother, Margaret Dougherty; siblings, Betty Green, William Dougherty, and George Dougherty. She is survived by her children Marie Chery (Harry), Thomas, Jr. (Dawn), Kimberley Blackmer (Michael), Kristina Santarlas (Scott); Grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicole, Michael, Taylor, Matthew, Hasheley, Megan, Thomas III, Giovanna, Connor, Michaelena and Vivienne; and great grandchildren, Amberlynn and Bradley; cousin, Margaret Ray; also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9:00-11:00am followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00am at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, Pa.
Published in The Daily Times on May 23, 2019