King Funeral Service Inc
209 North Newtown Street Road (Route 252)
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 353-6899
Service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery
Marple, PA
View Map
Marie Teresa Staples Roman of the Havertown section of Haverford Township, a retired Villanova University library staff member, died April 21 at Park Lane at Bellingham in West Chester, after a long illness. Born in Philadelphia, Mrs. Roman grew-up in South Philadelphia and was a resident of Havertown for more than 40 years. She was a graduate of Southern High School in Philadelphia. Mrs. Roman worked for an advertising agency before joining the research department of the old Philadelphia Evening & Sunday Bulletin where she met her husband of 44 years, John M. Roman, a long-time reporter for the Delaware County Daily Times. Mrs. Roman then was a real estate agent for Abbotts Square and Executive House in Philadelphia. She worked at Villanova University library in Radnor for more than 20 years before her retirement in 2013. Mrs. Roman was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Havertown and a former member of St. Monica’s Church in Philadelphia. She was a volunteer for St. Francis Inn homeless ministries in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Mrs. Roman enjoyed spending time with her family and her childhood friend, Linda Carnuccio. An avid newspaper reader, she also enjoyed attending poetry readings and plays with her husband before his death in 2015. Mrs. Roman was the daughter of the late Richard and Marie Staples. Survivors: Sons, Stefan and Gregory Roman; granddaughter, Marissa Roman; sisters, Alice Lilley and Deborah Neill; brothers-in-law, Anthony and James Roman; sister-in-law, Renee Roman; nephews; nieces. Service: (11 AM) April 27, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Marple. Arrangements: King Funeral Service, Newtown Square. Condolences: www.kingfuneralservice.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2020
