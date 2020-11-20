Marilyn C. Mutter, age 83 of Lewes, DE and formerly of Collingdale, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare, in Lewes, DE. She was born on August 6, 1937 in Collingdale, daughter of the late Harry and Wilhelmina Howard. Marilyn was raised in Collingdale, PA, where she spent a vast period of her life. She was a graduate of Collingdale High School, Class of 1955 and retired from Taylor Hospital after many dedicated years as their benefits coordinator. Throughout her life, Marilyn stayed active. She was a member of Conley’s Methodist Church, where she did various volunteer work. She had a kind and generous soul and her positive outlook on life was contagious. Marilyn was a loving and devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Mutter Sr.; her son, James Mutter Jr.; and her sisters: Anna Fergone, Margaret Bostedo, and Barbara Quaile. She is survived by her children: Linda Simpson, Thomas Foley (Hope), Kathleen Westermann (John) , Colleen Nunn (Mike), John Foley (Beth), and William Mutter (Heather); her 12 grandchildren; her 7 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Donald Howard. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Marilyn’s memory to Conley’s United Methodist Church, 33106 Jolyns Way, Lewes, DE,19958. Please visit Marilyn’s Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com