Marilyn Irene Langill
Marilyn Irene Langill, 87, of Lansdowne, PA. Beloved wife of Frank Langill for 55 years, devoted loving mother to 3 sons and a daughter. She had 3 granddaughters and 8 great grandchildren. She was born in Shenandoah, PA and graduated from Upper Darby High School. She was an amazing cook and excellent homemaker who loved to host Sunday dinners and holidays. She had a wonderful flair for decorating her home and her lovely shore house, where she spent many happy summers. She loved the beach and entertaining family and friends there. Due to Covid-19, a Memorial service will be held in the future.

Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
