Marilyn J. Singer McGrath, 74, of Aston Township died February 21, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Darby, daughter of the late William Arnold and Mary Davies Singer, she lived in Chester before moving to her late residence 18 years ago. Marilyn was a graduate of Ridley High School, class of 1963 and was employed as a legal secretary at the law firm of Drinker, Biddle & Reath in Philadelphia for 20 years before retiring in 2012. Marilyn spent many years involved in the St. James community as a proud mom and Cheerleader coach. She enjoyed knitting and donated blankets to various NICU floors in the area. She was avid Reader and enjoyed her book club. One of her greatest joys was vacationing in the Outer Banks with her family. Marilyn is survived by her sons William J. McGrath (Laura) and Derek Sean McGrath (Allison), her sisters Gwen Barnes and Joanne Widmer (Phil), also survived by six loving grandchildren, Tyler, Sarah, Connor, Adam, Riley and Brendan. One great-grandson, Aiden. Her nephews Matt Widmer(Marsha), Craig Widmer(Jackie) and Nathan Barnes(Meredith). Marilyn was predeceased by her brother-in-law Joe Barnes and her nephew Brian Barnes. Funeral Service 1PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park where friends may call after 12 noon. Burial Arlington Cemetery.
Published in Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2020