Services
Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
610-583-2727
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Marilyn Murphy Obituary
Marilyn M. “Lynn” Murphy, 76, longtime resident of Collingdale, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Jan. 17, 2020. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Lynn was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rita Dwyer. She was a graduate of West Catholic High School for girls. She was a loving mother and mom-mom, to her own children and grandchildren, and mom-mom Lynn to many others. She is survived by her loving children, Michele (Mark) DiLeonardo, Lisa (Jerry) Schuhl, Diane (Michael) O’Brien, Richard (Rita), Christine (James) Morrell, Michael (Joseph Fredericks), Steven (Elizabeth), Daniel (Yvonne); 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Peggy Marano, Joseph Dwyer, Kay Loomis, Geri (Frank) Durso and many many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday evening, January 20, 2020 from 5pm-9pm and Tuesday, January 21, 2020 9:00am-10:15am at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main St., Darby, PA. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11am at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Burial Ss. Peter & Paul Cem. Contributions In Lynn’s Memory to may be made to Lisa’s Army (lisasarmy.org) or Camilla Hall. Online obituary and condolences www.marvilfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -