Marilyn Seeney-Kerbo
On June 23, 2020, Marilyn Seeney-Kerbo, wife of Albert Kerbo and beloved mother of Nadine Julianna Seeney, William Webster Anderson, and Phyllis Anderson departed this world. She leaves behind her loving brothers and sisters, Kennard Seeney(Sandra), Edward Seeney, Dorothy Seeney- Fitzgerald, Darryl Clemmons, Julia Henderson (Clarence), Janet Graham (Eddie), and sister-law Sarah Seeney. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, family, friends, and Jehovah Witness sisters and brothers. On Wednesday July 8, 2020, friends may call at the Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey Street, Chester, PA. to view Mrs. Kerbo from 9-11 with service immediately afterwards.

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hunt Irving Funeral Home
JUL
8
Service
11:00 AM
Hunt Irving Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
925 Pusey St
Chester, PA 19013
(610) 494-2961
