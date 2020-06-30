On June 23, 2020, Marilyn Seeney-Kerbo, wife of Albert Kerbo and beloved mother of Nadine Julianna Seeney, William Webster Anderson, and Phyllis Anderson departed this world. She leaves behind her loving brothers and sisters, Kennard Seeney(Sandra), Edward Seeney, Dorothy Seeney- Fitzgerald, Darryl Clemmons, Julia Henderson (Clarence), Janet Graham (Eddie), and sister-law Sarah Seeney. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, family, friends, and Jehovah Witness sisters and brothers. On Wednesday July 8, 2020, friends may call at the Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey Street, Chester, PA. to view Mrs. Kerbo from 9-11 with service immediately afterwards.



