1930 - 2019 Mario J. Alpini, 89 a lifelong resident of Clifton Heights passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. Mario was born in Clifton Heights to Alfredo and Josephine Alpini. He was a 1947 graduate of Clifton Heights High School. After school, he joined the Army and proudly served in the Korean War. Mario was a manager for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for more than forty years when he retired. Mario loved gardening and spending time with his family. He was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of St. Charles Borromeo Church. He always said, “He went to Rome to get a blessing from the Pope and came home with a wife”. His family was his life and they will miss him dearly. Predeceased by daughter, Baby Angel. Survived by his wife of 63 yrs Angela (Reppi) Alpini; his children Mario A. (Barbara) Alpini, Marie Antoinette (Phil) Hageman and Angela (Eric) Janda; grandchildren, Alfred, Mario, Christopher, Mark, Justin, Eric, Andrew, Marie Claire, Angelina and Eric; great grandchildren, Alfred, Sophia Bella, Dominic, Anthony Joseph, Myla Grace, Roman, Jonathan, April, Noah and Lola. Visitation: Tuesday, 9:30 am at St. Charles Church, 3422 Dennison Ave., Drexel Hill, PA. 19026. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, 10:30 am at St Charles Church. Interment: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church. Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2019