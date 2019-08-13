|
Mario Tascione, age 88, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on August 12, 2019. Born in Abruzzo, Italy, he was the son of the late Panfilo and Rosaria Tascione (nee Palmucci). Mario had been employed as a tailor for After Six in Philadelphia, PA. Mario was a charming, strong, and generous person. He was extremely proud of his home. He enjoyed watching boxing, tennis, and soccer. He also enjoyed bocce ball and long walks on the beach. His favorite places were Rose Tree Park, rides in the country, and traveling to Wildwood, NJ. Mario was predeceased by his beloved wife, Anna Tascione (nee Ottaviano) and his brother, Nicola Tascione. He is survived by his children Patricia O’Donnell (Patrick), David Tascione (Loredana) and Paul Tascione (Elizabeth). Also survived by his 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and his brothers Dante Tascione (Carmela) and Rudolph Tascione. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday, August 17, 2019 9:30-10:20 AM at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019