1925-2019 Marion B. Gibson (née Vanderslice), 93 years old, of Media, PA, passed away on October 23 after a brief illness. Married to the late John P. Gibson for 70 years, they made Springfield their home before moving to Media 12 years ago. Marion is survived by three children, Jack Gibson (Mayra Garcia), Patty March (the late Michael March) and Brian Gibson (Wilann Spiccia) as well as 6 grandchildren: Henry and Mar Gibson, Caitlin and Kelley March, Julia and Evan Gibson. Her family and friends adored this kind and gentle woman. An excellent artist, Marion enjoyed landscape painting with many of her pieces adorning the homes of the family that she in turn deeply loved. Faith in God was a central element of Marion’s life as she was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church (Springfield) and involved in its many activities. She especially loved singing in the church Choir. Marion maintained a childlike innocence and loved the beautiful and simple things of life: the flora, fauna and small creatures found in nature, fine classical music and opera, homemaking, mothering, grandmothering and sharing time with family and friends. Though she was an extremely intelligent woman - she skipped grades during high school - with a quirky sense of humor, she nevertheless seemed to miss the punch lines of the jokes told at family gatherings! This was a constant delight to her kids and grandkids..... She was a humble beacon of grace and love in our turbulent world and will be missed by all who knew her. Services will be private but contributions in her name may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 356 Summit Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 30, 2019