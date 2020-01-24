|
June 8, 1929 December 24, 2019 Marion J. Lenz, 90, died of natural causes December 24, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Memorial services for Marion will be held at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, Essington, PA, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:30 AM. Services are open to family and friends. Private internment will take place at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. Mrs. Lenz was born June 8, 1929 to Nettie and Vincent Eschenbach of Essington, PA. Following graduation from Ridley High, Marion worked as a secretary. She married Walter A. Lenz (Colonel, USAF, Ret., deceased) of Prospect Park, PA, on June 13, 1953 and raised the couple’s four children during her husband’s 23 year Air Force career. In 1977 they returned to Ridley Park where Marion worked for Philadelphia Electric. Marion and Walter retired in 1991 to West Palm Beach, Florida, where she enjoyed the beach, swimming, playing cards, and time with family and friends. Mrs. Lenz is preceded in death by her husband Walter, her two sisters, Florence Thompson and Mildred DeMarcantonio, and younger brother Bobby. She is survived by her children Walter Jr., of Cary, NC, daughter Michelle, of Sun City, AZ, daughter Susan, of Charlotte, NC, and son Steven, of Swarthmore, PA, and their respective spouses: Marybeth, Dan, Jeff, Kristi, nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Condolences may be shared online at CremationSocietyNC.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Marion’s name to St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 16 W. 3rd St., Essington, PA. 19029
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020