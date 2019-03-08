Home

Marion M. Dunn

Marion M. Dunn Obituary
Marion M. Dunn, 92 passed away on March 6, 2019, a resident of Prospect Park, formerly of Southwest Philadelphia. Matriarch of the family and wife of the late John W. Dunn, Jr. Sister of Dorothy McGough (Francis) and Francis Baker (Mildred). Mother of Veronica Straub (Martin), Marion Celona (John), Teresa Rocks, John (Annemarie), Kathleen Dickinson, Stephen (Donna), Nancy Herndon (John), Betty Dougherty, and Brian. She is survived also by 26 Grandchildren, 32 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to her Visitation on Tuesday March 12th from 9:45 – 10:45 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11:00 am. Interment in Fernwood Cemetery, Lansdowne. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or https://www.stjude.org. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019
