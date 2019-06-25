|
|
1932 - 2019 Marion Mills (nee Manning) age 86, passed away peacefully at home on April 6, 2019. Pre deceased by her husband, William Mills and son Philip Mills. Loving mother of Ann Marie Harry (Joe), Kathleen Laber (Frank), Teresa Boemer (Curt), William Mills (Karen), Rosemary DiGregorio, Margaret Kelly, Daniel, Patrick, Michael Mills (Mutabar). Also survived by 25 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and her loving brother John Manning. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday June 29th at St. James Episcopal Church, 732 11th Avenue, in Prospect Park. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Service at 11:00 a.m. Her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. James Episcopal Church, at address above would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019