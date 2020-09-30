Marion Rose Gurt, age 91, of Claymont, DE passed away on September 25, 2020. The daughter of George and AnnaMay Parker Fenton, she previously has resided in Southwest Philadelphia and New Jersey. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Gurt, first husband George Piacentini, second husband, James Brown and sisters, Mildred Hepner and AnnaMay Lafitt. Marion is survived by her two daughters, Amanda Chili and Eleanor Whissen; sons, James and Robert Brown; and three grandchildren, Jeffrey Whissen, Chris and Morgan Chili. Services: Private.