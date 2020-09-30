1/
Marion Rose Gurt
Marion Rose Gurt, age 91, of Claymont, DE passed away on September 25, 2020. The daughter of George and AnnaMay Parker Fenton, she previously has resided in Southwest Philadelphia and New Jersey. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Gurt, first husband George Piacentini, second husband, James Brown and sisters, Mildred Hepner and AnnaMay Lafitt. Marion is survived by her two daughters, Amanda Chili and Eleanor Whissen; sons, James and Robert Brown; and three grandchildren, Jeffrey Whissen, Chris and Morgan Chili. Services: Private.
www.paganofuneralhome.com


Published in Daily Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 1, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Fenton) Gurt Families for the loss of your loved one, Marion Rose, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
