Marion S. Colameco, age 83, of Woolwich, NJ passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020, under the care of Lighthouse Hospice at Friends Village in Woodstown, NJ. Marion was born July 21st, 1937, in Norristown, PA to the late Joseph and Eva (Carpia) Stagliano. She has resided in Woolwich since 2017, and formerly resided in Fort Myers, FL. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas M. Colameco (1980), daughter-in-law, Barbara A. Colameco (2010) and husband Louis B. Colameco, Jr (2014). Marion was a graduate of Norristown High School where she was a varsity cheerleader. She worked as an accountant for the Exton Square Mall. She then went on to get her real estate license and built and sold houses in New Jersey. Prior to moving to Fort Myers, Marion lived in Stone Harbor, NJ for 18 years where he was an active member of Maris Stella Roman Catholic Church. Marion had a calling to community service, feeding the poor, starting food drives and soup kitchens and visiting the sick. She was a Eucharistic Minister and served as a Pastoral Care volunteer at local hospitals. Marion was a legendary cook and enjoyed large family gatherings and always welcomed all into her house and to her kitchen table. She was always dressed to the nines with sparkly clothing and polished nails. She was a committed Mother and Mom-Mom who always had time to listen to anyone. She was quiet, but her wisdom was second to none. She had a love for Villanova basketball and rarely missed watching or listening to a game, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Phillies. Marion’s love for her church cannot compare to the love that she had for her family. Marion was a loving mother and grandmother (“Mom-Mom”) to the following survivors: Her two sons, Louis B. (Ginny) Colameco, III (Jessica (Josh Rathbone), Thomas and Matthew) and Christopher J. (Monica) Colameco (Christina, Nicholas, Dominic and Andrea); two daughters, Elisabeth M. (Rick) Odegard (Matthew and Kendra) and Marion S. (Mike) Johnson (Michael Jr., Anthony and Thomas). Visitation: Saturday from 10:00-10:45am at St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church 617 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA. 19086. Funeral Mass: Saturday at: 11:00am at the church. Burial: Saturday at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Marion’s name be made to: The Barbara A. Colameco Cancer Transportation Fund, 509 Woodstown Rd. Swedesboro, NJ 08085 (www.baccancerfund.org
