Marion S. Johnson (nee Scott), age 92, of Wayne, PA passed away on April 13, 2019. Marion was born April 23, 1926 in Oakdale, Nebraska to the late Harry and Golda Scott. She was pre-deceased by her late husband Dorsey Johnson and son D. Jay Johnson. She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Johnson, brother Robert Scott, and two grandsons Eli and Elliot Johnson. In her early years she worked in the hardware department of the 5 & 10, secretary to a newspaper editor in Washington, PA and worked at Duncan and Miller Glass Company. After marrying in 1950, she devoted her life to her family and serving the Lord. Marion was a member of Marple Christian Church in Broomall, PA. She taught Sunday school for 50 years and coordinated projects serving the elderly and homeless. Marion was generous and caring. She sent cards and notes to friends and shut-ins monthly. She was a wonderful baker specializing in cookies, scones, banana breads and plum pie. She gave beautiful embroidered tablecloths as wedding gifts. She was inspirational and truly a special role model. Marion has been described as having a warm bright smile. She was a sweet and wonderful woman who gave much of her life to God and the church. Interment will be at Philadelphia Memorial Park. Friends are invited to her Service on May 3rd at 11:30 at Marple Christian Church, 475 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Marple Christian Church or .
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2019