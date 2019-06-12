|
Marjorie A. Morrell Worley, 85 of Glen Mills, died on June 11, 2019 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born in Harrisburg, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Mary Wagner Morrell and lived in Ridley Park before moving to her late residence 29 years ago. She was a graduate of Prospect Park High School, class of 1951 and East Stroudsburg University, class of 1955, earning her BS Degree in Education. Marjorie was a member of the field hockey team and was the leading scorer for 3 straight undefeated seasons. She was chosen for the All College National team twice and inducted into the East Stroudsburg Hall of Fame in 1989. After graduation from college, Margie began her teaching and coaching career at Chichester High School, followed by a similar position at Nether Providence High School (Strath Haven) and finally at the Interboro School District where she remained for the balance of her professional career as a teacher and coach. During this time, she also served the field of sports by officiating both hockey and basketball. She was a member of the Ridley Park Presbyterian Church and from 1948-1949 was an Original Philadelphia Eagles Eaglette. Marjorie enjoyed traveling, reading and was an avid sports fan; her favorite place in the world was Ocean City, NJ but most important to her was family. She was wife of the late Richard John “Itch” Worley, her husband of 31 years, who died in 1984. Margie is survived her children John R. Worley (Tracey), Lori L. Cox (Bill) and Richard E. Worley (Michele); her brother Edward J. Morrell and her grandchildren, Taylor Renee’ and Morgan Lynn Worley, Kate and Sean Cox (Victoria), Madison Lynn and Behn Kenesaw Worley; also her niece Holly Barr. Memorial Service 11:00AM Monday, June 17, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 n. Swarthmore Ave. Ridley Park where relatives and friends may call from 9:00 to 10:45 AM. Burial Edgewood Memorial Park. Memorial gifts to American’s Vet Dogs, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976. Online condolences: www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 13, 2019