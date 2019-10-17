Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Marjorie J. "Gigi" (Milne) Kirby

Marjorie J. "Gigi" (Milne) Kirby Obituary
Marjorie J. “Gigi” Kirby (nee Milne), 92, formerly of Media, died on Oct. 12, 2019 in Ft. Worth TX. Wife of the late Harry Kirby, she was also known as Marjorie Camp (former wife of Mark O. Camp, M.D). Raised in Ridley Park, a graduate of Ridley Park High, she also attended the University of PA and later the Juilliard School on a full scholarship. Marjorie gave up a successful music career to raise her family. She served as the event coordinator for Delaware County, overseeing the popular summer music programs at Rose Tree Park. Gigi remained physically active late into her eighties, playing tennis and golf weekly (even winning a trophy at Springhaven Golf Club!). A devout Christian, devoted wife, cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she attended Swarthmore and Media Presbyterian Churches. Survivors include her five children, Claudia Camp (David Gunn), Mark Camp (Kate), Don Camp (Noel), Nancy Camp and Steven Camp (Catherine); 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at 10 am Tues. at the Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill, followed by her service at 11am. Interment- Arlington Cem. Online condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 20, 2019
