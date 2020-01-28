|
Marjorie King D’Annunzio “Marge”, passed away on January 26, 2020 at the age of 90. She had a wonderful life filled with many friends and family. Loving wife of Vincent who pre-deceased her in 2007, when they were married 55 years. Mother of John (Michaeline), Vincent (Rhonda). Loving mom- mom to Jimmy (Suzanne), John Michael (Jamie), Brock, Jake, & Cole. Great Grand Mom to Austin, & Conner. She also leaves behind several cousins whom she loved. For 27 years Marge worked as a receptionist, and shampoo assistant at her daughter in law’s hair salon, where she gave the “best shampoos” ever. She looked forward to winter travel with her husband, driving to Florida each year, and continued to enjoy the summers in Sea Isle City NJ, with her family. Her love of cooking has given her family many recipes of special dishes, mostly Italian, although she was from an Irish/English background. She could reproduce an array of dishes from watching the cooking channel. Memorial and Interment will be private. Arrangements D’Anjolell- Stigale Memorial home of Aston In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to; Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Or the . Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 29, 2020