Mark A. Alexander, age 57, passed suddenly at his home in Las Vegas, NV on December 23. Mark was born on July 8, 1962 in Erie, PA. He graduated from Sharpsville Senior High School in 1980, and soon after enlisted in the United States Air Force. He met his wife, Alma, while stationed at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines and they married in 1983. Their son, Michael, was born in 1990 and he transitioned to civilian life in Drexel Hill, PA shortly after, where he and Alma spent over 25 years. Mark was a dedicated father who cherished spending time with his son, often found volunteering to coach his sports teams, attending school concerts or accompanying him on Boy Scout camping trips. He loved any and all sports- Mark was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, rooted for the Pittsburgh Pirates since childhood and cheered for his adopted hometown Vegas Golden Knights and (soon to be Las Vegas) Raiders. He and his wife loved going out to eat and spending time together, often taking trips to explore new places and visit friends and family. Mark worked in video and audio telecommunications across his military and civilian careers. He loved to play golf, and enjoyed both riding his motorcycle and teaching the MSF Rider Safety course to aspiring riders. He lived and traveled to many different places, but loved living in Las Vegas, where he and his wife relocated in 2016. More than anything else, he treasured spending time with the people he cared about – a list that was quite long, as he was able to make friends wherever he went. He is survived by his wife, Alma, son, Michael, nieces Jennifer and Rebecca, along with many friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Mae McGaughey, and sister, Lois Parnell. Friends are invited to call in Philadelphia, at O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd, Springfield, PA 19064, from 12-2PM on Friday, January 3, with a time to gather following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Legion or to the . You were many things to many people, but to us, you will always be our husband and Dad. We love you. – Alma & Mike
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 1, 2020