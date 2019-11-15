Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Mark Boyle Obituary
Mark Boyle, 59, of Newtown Square and formerly of Oxford, England, passed away on November 12, 2019. He was the loving husband for 11 years to Claudia Cashion-Boyle. He was also a very active member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. Funeral Services: Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12 Noon at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3625 Chapel Rd., Newtown Square, PA 19073. Burial private. Donations: St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, see address above. Online Condolences: www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com Arrg: The Oliver H. Bair Co. (610) 449-8585
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 17, 2019
