|
|
Mark Boyle, 59, of Newtown Square and formerly of Oxford, England, passed away on November 12, 2019. He was the loving husband for 11 years to Claudia Cashion-Boyle. He was also a very active member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. Funeral Services: Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12 Noon at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3625 Chapel Rd., Newtown Square, PA 19073. Burial private. Donations: St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, see address above. Online Condolences: www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com Arrg: The Oliver H. Bair Co. (610) 449-8585
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 17, 2019