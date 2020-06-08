(1964-2020) Mark E. Thomas, 55, of Aston, formerly of Pasco County, FL, died January 8, 2020 at his home. Born in Media, he was the son of the late William J. Thomas and brother of the late David W. Thomas. Mark was employed by the County of Pasco as a road worker and had previously worked for the Penn Delco School District. He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline M. Kauffman Thomas. Services and Burial: Private



