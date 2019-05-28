Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Mark D. Houser, Jr., age 27, passed away suddenly at his home on May 25, 2019. A graduate of Garnet Valley High School, class of 2010, he went on to attend the Art Insititute of Philadelphia. Mark was currently residing in Marcus Hook, PA and was employed by Structural Maintenance Systems and a member of the Local 1 PCC. He enjoyed playing sports with the Brandywine Youth Club, listening to music, and playing the guitar. He was an avid traveller and loved to snowboard and spend time in Florida. Survivors: Parents: Mark D. “Corky” Houser and Donna Lee (Davis) Houser. Fiancée: Krystina Worth; Children: His beloved daughter Emilee Jane Houser. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation: Saturday 9:00-10:45 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Service: Saturday at 11:00 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: St. John’s Episcopal Church Cemetery, 576 Concord Rd, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 30, 2019
