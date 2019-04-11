Home

Mark Mattiford of Norwood, PA passed away on April 9, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, Mark attended St. Robert’s School and St. James High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. He is the son of the late Patricia Keating Mattiford, and is survived by his loving father Jack Mattiford of Bonita Springs; sisters Kelli Rives (Larry) of Ellicott City, MD, Lisa Prinz (Michael) of Limerick, PA; 2 nieces, Emily and Marlene, and a nephew, Jake. A Memorial Gathering in Celebration of Mark’s Life will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00am at Pica’s Restaurant, 7803 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark’s memory can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness - Keystone Pennsylvania Chapter. https://www.namikeystonepa.org/get-involved/donate/
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2019
