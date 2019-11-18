Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Eddystone Methodist Church
9th and Saville Aves.
Eddystone, PA
Mark Mill, of Norwood, PA, passed away at his home on November 6, 2019. Born and raised in the Leedom Estates section of Ridley Township, he was the son of the late Merle and Almeda Mill. He attended Ridley Township High School and enlisted in the Navy in 1973. A Phila. sports aficionado he played baseball etc. A machinist by trade he worked at several shops throughout his life. Mark is survived by his son Matthew, and cousins Gail Crissey and Kim Hinderliter and several grandchildren. The memorial service will be on Saturday, November 23rd, 1:00 PM at the Eddystone Methodist Church, 9th and Saville Aves., Eddystone, PA 19022 Memorial contributions in Mark’s name can be made to the Eddystone Methodist Church.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 19, 2019
