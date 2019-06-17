|
|
Mark O’Shea, age 60, of Parkside, PA, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at home. Mr. O’Shea was born in Chester, PA, to the late Harry and Patricia (McFate) O’Shea. He was a graduate of the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. Mark was employed for 33 years by the U.S. Postal Service as a Mail Carrier in Kennett Square, PA before retiring in 2014. Mark was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and he enjoyed playing the lottery almost every day. He loved his family and cherished spending time with them, especially his nieces. Survivors: Brother: Thomas (Gayle) O’Shea, Kevin (Robert) O’Shea, and John (Tom) O’Shea. Sister: Susan (Joseph) Drexler. Nieces: Susan Wagner and Marianne (Chris) Stolzer. Seven great-nieces and great-nephews. Interment will be private at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made to the . Condolences www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 18, 2019