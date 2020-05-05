Mark R. Paulson
Mark R. Paulson, age 57, of Prospect Park, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was the husband of Erica Dampman Paulson with whom he celebrated 27 years in September of last year. He was born in Delaware County, son of the late Walter F. Paulson, III and the late Dale M. Hemmingway Mills. He was an active member of the Lower Merion Baptist Church of Bryn Mawr. He loved spending time with his friends especially the Thursday Night Crew. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling, NASCAR, Philadelphia sports and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was know for his favorite saying “I’m fine” and today he truly is. Surviving besides his wife are 2 children: Mark John and Katherine Paulson both at home, 2 siblings: M. Lester husband of Bonnie Stewart Paulson of Millsboro and Debra A., wife of Richard Groff of Honey Brook. He was preceded in death by a brother Walter F. “Buddy” Paulson IV, late husband of Judy Sharitz Paulson of Christiana. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lower Merion Baptist Chruch, 911 New Gulph Road, Bryn Mawr, PA. 19010. shiveryfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
