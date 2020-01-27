Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
Mark Romanick, age 60, on January 25, 2020. Devoted husband of Cynthia (nee Medvid). Loving son of Edna T. Romanick. Devoted father of Allison M. (fiance Andrew M. Revels) and Melissa A. Also survived by his sister Deborah Kerestus, his niece Lynzee Kerestus, nephew Shawn (Mallory) Kerestus. Mark was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in Criminal Justice. He was a member of the Pennsylvania State Police for 25 years, where he was a detective, barracks auditor, auto theft and patrol corporal. At the time of his death he was working for McGovern Septic and Waste Removal as a safety director for the last 8 years. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan of all of the pro teams. He enjoyed cooking, he ran “Romantic Catering” for a short period of time. He enjoyed family activities. Memorial Service: Thursday at 11:30 AM in the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Sproul and Lawrence Roads, Broomall, where relatives and friends may call after 9:30 AM. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts my be sent to Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA. 17110
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 28, 2020
