(1960-2020) Mark Steven Robinson, age 59, was born in Philadelphia to his parents Richard and Joann Robinson. He was a life long resident of Drexel Hill, PA. He was a graduate of the 1978 class of Upper Darby High School where he was a member of the wrestling team. He attended trade school in Philadelphia where he perfected his welding skills. This led him to a successful career in steel fabrication. He was a managing partner in Cos-Win Inc. in Pine Forge for many years. Mark enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, boating and gardening. He was also a coach and mentor to many local sports teams. Mark was predeceased by his father and best friend, Richard S. Robinson. He is survived by his beloved daughters April and Amy Robinson and Elizabeth Robinson (Manning). His loving mother, Joann Robinson (Galbreth), his dearest brother Richard S. Robinson and his wife Susan; his sisters Audrey T. Neill (Thomas), Carolyn Deck, Marilyn Bryne (Jim) and Judy Fleming (Steve). Also survived by many cherished relatives and life long friends. Due to the coronavirus, the celebration of Mark’s life will be held at a later date. In honor of Mark, please pass on an act of kindness. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 26, 2020