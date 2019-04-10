Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Jane De Chantal Roman Catholic Church
4049 Hartley Avenue
Easton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Locher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark W. Locher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark W. Locher Obituary
Mark W. Locher, 52, of Whitehall, PA unexpectedly passed away from natural causes in his home on April 4, 2019. Mark was a loving father, accomplished artist, and well-known musician on the Lehigh Valley music scene. Born in Bethlehem, PA, he was the son of the late Adolph W. Locher, Jr. and the late Barbara D’Agostino Locher. He was predeceased by his sister Sharon M. Locher McGarr. Mark was a graduate of Liberty High School and Kutztown University where he majored in Graphic Design. He was currently employed as a Graphic Design Editor for MediaNews Group/Digital First Media and their many newspapers using his creative “magic” on front page news stories to sports inserts and feature pages winning awards for over 30 years. Mark will be lovingly remembered by children, Joshua and Janelle Locher; sister, Carisa Locher; niece, Kayla McGarr; aunts, uncles, and cousins, and longtime companion Anita Bolden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Jane De Chantal Roman Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Avenue, Easton, PA 18045. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. A Viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6-8pm at the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Love Ran Red Foundation, P.O. Box 242 Emmaus, PA 18049. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now