|
|
Marlene A. Cardile (Ewachiw), age 88, of Boothwyn passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Marlene was born, raised and educated in Chester, where she attended Chester High School receiving almost every scholastic honor. Earning a full scholarship, she attended the Chester Hospital School of Nursing and completed the program a member of the last graduating class achieving honors as a top academic student. Now Crozer Hospital, her photo demonstrating the use of an iron lung can be found in the main hallway documenting the hospital’s history. Marlene remained a proud active member of the Chester Hospital Nurses Alumni and continued to care for others throughout her life. A longtime resident of Boothwyn, Marlene truly loved spending time with her family and fur grandbabies. She was an avid knitter, seamstress, cook and also enjoyed reading mystery novels. Marlene was a member of Holy Saviour in Linwood and later St. John Fisher in Boothwyn. Marlene was predeceased by her beloved husband Samuel J. Cardile, Jr.; parents Walter and Edna (Keilmann) Ewachiw; daughter Linda A. Mooney; son Samuel J. Cardile III and sister Shirlene Urbine (Lee). Left to cherish her memory are her devoted son and daughter-in-law John Cardile, Bethann McClure: son-in-law David Mooney; grandchildren Rachael Schweizer (David) and Melinda Violet; great-grandchildren Amanda Linn and Alexander Schweizer; brother Eugene Ewachiw (Gloria), sisters Deanna Fredella (Frank) and Laurene Taylor (Louis); sister-in-law Rita Shelanski (Morris); as well as, cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation: Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00am-11:15am at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Liturgy: Saturday at 11:15am at the Funeral Home. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cokesbury United Methodist: Angel Food Pantry which can be mailed to 307 Market Street Marcus Hook, PA 19061. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019