Marlene Eleanor Plante
1946 - 2020
Marlene E. Plante, age 73 passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. Marlene worked as a secretary for the Government. Daughter of late Nicholas & Giovanna Mango. Loving mother of Nick (Roseann) Plante, her cherished grandchildren Nicholas and Alec. Sister of Barbara Ferrilli and the late Nicholas Mango. Aunt of Robert (Jennifer) Ferrilli. Due to the current COVID -19 Pandemic, services and interment will be private. Arrangements Danjolell-Stigale Memorial Home of Aston Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com


Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
