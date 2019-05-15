|
Marlene Dowling (nee Caulfield), of Norwood, passed on her 67th birthday, May 13, 2019. She had worked as a certified addiction counselor. She was known for her laugh that would light up a room. She enjoyed shopping and dressing up, especially in her favorite hats. Beloved wife, of 42 years, to Michael; mother of Charlotte, the late John and late Crystal Gail; Nanny to, Amanda, Logan, John, Jenna, Chase, Heather, Tyler and the late Amber; Daughter of Frances and the late Roger Caulfield; Sister of Francilene Smith, Ruthanne Devenny, Mary Beth Molineux, Michelle Francis, Roger, Daniel, John, Robert Caulfield. She was A friend of Bill W. Rel. and friends invited to her Mem. Service 1 pm Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main St, Darby. Visitation 11-1pm. Contributions preferred: Myra’s Place, 828 8th Ave., Prospect Park, PA 19076. Online condolences:www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 16, 2019