Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
610-583-2727
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
Marlene Jane (Caulfield) Dowling

Marlene Jane (Caulfield) Dowling Obituary
Marlene Dowling (nee Caulfield), of Norwood, passed on her 67th birthday, May 13, 2019. She had worked as a certified addiction counselor. She was known for her laugh that would light up a room. She enjoyed shopping and dressing up, especially in her favorite hats. Beloved wife, of 42 years, to Michael; mother of Charlotte, the late John and late Crystal Gail; Nanny to, Amanda, Logan, John, Jenna, Chase, Heather, Tyler and the late Amber; Daughter of Frances and the late Roger Caulfield; Sister of Francilene Smith, Ruthanne Devenny, Mary Beth Molineux, Michelle Francis, Roger, Daniel, John, Robert Caulfield. She was A friend of Bill W. Rel. and friends invited to her Mem. Service 1 pm Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main St, Darby. Visitation 11-1pm. Contributions preferred: Myra’s Place, 828 8th Ave., Prospect Park, PA 19076. Online condolences:www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 16, 2019
