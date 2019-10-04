|
1944-2019 Marlyn C. Porch Saunders, 74, of Media died October 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Elmer, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Lenward Vernon and Mildred Ruth Langley Porch and resided in Folsom before moving to her late residence 13 years ago. Marlyn was employed by the US Postal Service as a Letter Carrier for 18 years before retiring in 1999. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, loved animals, TV and chocolate, but most important was her family. Marlyn was predeceased by her loving husband of 38 years, Carl J. Saunders, who died November 6, 2006; and her siblings, Raymond Porch and Alma Owen. She was the mother of Carl F. Saunders, Jacquelyn Bell Lombardozzi (Jude), John Bell, III (Stephanie) and Colleen Saunders Knowles (Kenneth); grandmother of Alicia (Bill), Jolie (Ryan), Anthony (Danielle), Rosalyn, Sophie, Jackie, Jordan, Kenneth (Bryn Marie) and Victoria; and great grandmother of Ryder Parker; also, survived by special nieces Monica and Cynthia and many other nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 9:00 AM. Burial: Media Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints or the Providence Animal Center. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019