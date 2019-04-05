Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home
15 E 4TH ST
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3755
Born Marlyn Jane Henderson on January 31, 1929, and died Marlyn McCay Martinson on March 21, 2019. Marlyn grew up in Upper Darby, Pa., and graduated from Upper Darby HS class of 1946. She was a longtime resident of White Horse Village. She was predeceased by husbands Harry D. McCay, Edward Wisler and S. Alan Martinson, and is survived by daughters Carole, Joanne and Sally (husband Michael Marks), six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Marlyn was a loving, tolerant and exceptionally kind mother to her three daughters. She had the ability to light up any room with her warm, open and caring nature. She was deeply devoted to her church and community. Marlyn had a strong commitment to public service and helping others. In retirement with the love of her life, Alan Martinson, she spent countless hours volunteering at Reformation Lutheran Church. Marlyn also devoted much time mentoring and providing comfort to others who were struggling with addiction and mental health problems in their families. Marlyn was a professionally trained vocalist. Her amazing musical voice was a gift. She mentored and encouraged young musicians to find their artistic voice, even providing unlimited access to her own piano. She sang solo and with choruses in California, Utah and Pennsylvania, most recently with the Sunshine Singers and the White Horse Village Singers. Marlyn sang for many years in the Reformation Lutheran Church Choir. She was one of the Church's longest standing members. Marlyn's memorial service will be 11:00 AM Friday, April 12 at Reformation Lutheran Church. Visitation at the church from 10:15 AM to 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, 102 West Rose Tree Road, Media, Pa., 19063. Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home 15 E. Fourth St., Media, PA 19063.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2019
