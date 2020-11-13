Marsha L. Delozier (nee McGraw), age 70 of Brookhaven, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 12, 2020. Wife of Delbert; Mother of Holly Florio, Kelly Murray and Michael Delozier. Also survived by seven grandchildren and her brother Rick McGraw and his wife Charlotte. Marsha was a 1959 graduate of Ridley Township High School; she was employed by both Long and Foster and Weichert Realtors. Marsha enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, at the Jersey Shore. Int. will be private. A Memorial Service will be schedules at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com