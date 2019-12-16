|
|
Martha A. (Kelly) Kramer, 89 of Primos, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 13, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Philip J. Kramer Jr. Devoted mother of Philip (Kathy) Kramer III, Stephen (Kim) Kramer, Karen (The Late Michael) Wainwright, John (Rita) Kramer and Susan (Christopher) Singley. Grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Martha is also survived by her sister in law, Doris Duncan and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday, December 17, 2019 9:30am St. Eugene Church, 200 S. Oak Ave. Primos, PA and to her Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11am in the Church. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Daily Times on Dec. 15, 2019