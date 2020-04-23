|
Martha A. McNichol (née Vanak), 92, of Springfield, PA. passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born December 22, 1927 in Lansford, PA to Joseph and Margaret (Sherbin) Vanak, Martha graduated from Lansford High School in 1945. She studied Nursing at St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing (Guiffre Medical Center), graduating in 1948. She worked as a registered and later, a head nurse for several years at St. Luke’s where she met a patient, Edward McNichol, who became her husband in 1955. Martha worked as a Nurse with Daniel Friedman, DO in West Philadelphia while raising four children and caring for her husband who suffered a brain tumor at the age of 49. She was a constant and trusted source of medical advice for friends and family. Martha was a 60-year member of St. Francis of Assisi parish, where she was admired for her serving spirit, lovable laugh and generous heart. She was a member of the SFA Woman’s Club, a founding member of the “Over 50” club and a longtime volunteer of the SFA White Elephant Shop where she served as head cashier. She enjoyed day outings to the Atlantic City casinos and planning the annual Christmas party for the senior group. Martha was always proud of being a frequent blood donor and working the polls on election day for over 40 years. As the matriarch, Martha loved spending time with her family and those who became family over the years. She was an excellent listener and advisor and always knew how to make someone feel special. She loved shopping, keeping up with fashion trends, and was a popular model at the SFA Over 50 Fashion Show. Martha loved to stay active, she exercised regularly, even into her 90s and taught us all how to get back up after a fall. There was nothing like hearing her cheer you on: in sports or academics, in-person or long distance. And as good as that was, it was second best to being in her prayers. Martha’s greatest gift to her family was her faith. She was resilient in the face of adversity and taught her family that all things are possible with God’s grace. She was a Blessing to all who knew her. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. McNichol, Sr.; two siblings, John Vanak, Bernadine Monji Pascoe and sister-in-law, Julie Vanak. She is survived by her children, Edward (Laurie) McNichol, Maryann (William) Crowe, Terence (Mary Beth) McNichol, and Dennis McNichol; brother, Joe Vanak; sister-in-law, Joan Vanak and brother-in-law, Robert Pascoe; beloved grandchildren, Kacy (fiancé Andrew), Kylynn, Conor, Moira, Rory, Shane (Emily) and Brendan, along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and countless friends of all ages. Martha’s legacy lives on in the hearts of those she loved. We know she was met by a Heavenly chorus and that we will one day see her again. When we do, how sweet the words, “I love you more” will be. Martha’s Funeral Mass and Interment will be private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA 19064. Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2020