Martha S. Hayes, (nee Simpson), 93, on 12/9/2019, wife of the late Hartley (Bruce Hayes), mother of Ronald (Paula) Hayes, Diane Hayes, Marlene (Dan) Zirolli, 8 Grand & 5 Great Grandchildren. Rel. & Fri. may call Mon 12/16/19, 6 - 8 PM KISH FUNERAL HOME, 2811 WEST CHESTER PIKE, BROOMALL, PA 19008 (on D’Anjolell property). Rel & Fri may also call Tues., 12/17/19, SS Simon & Jude Parish, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA 19382., 10:00 - 10:45 AM, Funeral Mass, 11:00 AM, Int. Arlington Cem., D.H. For full Obituary, please see www.kishmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 13, 2019